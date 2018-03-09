INX media: CBI to file reply on Karti's bail plea on Mar 14

[India], Mar. 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its reply on bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on March 14 in connection with the INX media money laundering case.

The CBI has moved a plea for custody of Karti's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman for confrontation between the two and has also filed another application seeking permissions to produce Indrani and Peter Mukerjea for confrontation and identification of some locations in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Karti 's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi told media, "We had two matters today. One was the ED matter, court has given protection till 20th March. Our bail application is now listed for March 15." Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Karti in connection with the case. The court also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest Karti till March 20, the next date of hearing. Karti has been in the custody of the CBI since his arrest on February 28, which ends today. The CBI has however sought his remand for six more days. Karti Chidambaram was arrested on his return from the UK at the Chennai airport on February 28 and later sent to the probe agency's custody. Karti is accused of receiving kickbacks a decade back to clear foreign investment into INX Media group, using the influence of his father P. Chidambaram, who was then the Union finance minister. (ANI)