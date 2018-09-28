INX media: Court extends interim protection to Chidambaram

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has extended the interim protection of former Finance minister P. Chidambaram in connection with the INX media case. He has been granted interim protection from arrest until October 25.

On August 1, the court had extended his interim protection from arrest till September 28.

An anticipatory bail plea was filed by Chidambaram seeking protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chidambaram and his son, Karti, have been under the scanner of the CBI and ED in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife, Indrani Mukerjea.

The alleged irregularities took place in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance minister under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. In February, Karti was arrested for his alleged role in the case. The court, however, granted him bail in March. (ANI)