INX Media: SC to hear Karti's plea to travel abroad today

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Former union minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said all information has been "clearly stated" in the petitions filed by him before the Supreme Court.

This comes after the accused in a money laundering scam in connection with the INX Media case, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate earlier in the day.

"It's been a very long day. Some questions had to be typed out, and hence it took more time. However, all that has been stated before the ED has been clearly stated in the petitions filed before court," Karti told reporters here.

Earlier in the month, the ED had summoned Karti in a money laundering probe in connection with the aforementioned case. It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007, when his father, P Chidambaram, was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government. On a related note, the Supreme Court on Friday will hear the plea filed by Karti seeking its direction and permission to travel abroad again. The Apex Court had earlier permitted him to travel abroad. (ANI)