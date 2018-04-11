IPL 2018: BCCI to take call on shifting IPL from Chennai: CSK CEO

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chief Executive Officer KS Viswanathan on Tuesday confirmed that the Chennai police have suggested they shift their IPL matches from Chennai amidst the volatile situation over the Cauvery waters dispute.

"We talked to the Chennai Commissioner of Police over the issue. They suggested we shift the matches as the situation is volatile in the city," Viswanathan told IANS on the phone.

"We have put the ball in BCCI's court and the board will now take a call on the issue," the CEO added.

On Tuesday, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla had met with the Home Secretary at his North Block office in the wake of demands by various Tamil groups and political parties that IPL Twenty20 matches be suspended in the city until the Cauvery waters dispute is sorted out. The Tamil groups had demanded that the authorities cancel Tuesday's IPL match in Chennai between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sources in the BCCI have said that all IPL matches scheduled to be held in Chennai will be shifted to another venue. All remaining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) home matches will moved out of Chennai, said ANI quoting sources. On Monday, massive anti-IPL protests by pro-Tamil groups erupted in Chennai with scores of activists including film directors being detained even as police chased away agitators in some places. Protesters burnt yellow jerseys, the attire of Chennai Super Kings players, while two activists belonging to a pro-Tamil outfit threw slippers into the ground when the Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders match was in progress at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, police said. The slippers fell near CSK fielder Ravindra Jadeja who was fielding at long-on. The incident occurred when the eighth over was in progress with the Kolkata Knight Riders batting. However, the match went on and the activists belonging to Naam Tamizhar, detained. Pro-Tamil groups like Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) and a newly launched forum of Tamil directors had given a boycott call of the popular Indian Premier League. They alleged that the game was being organised to divert attention from the raging Cauvery protests across the state. Hundreds of activists of outfits like TVK, Naam Tamizhar and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), besides some Muslim groups, staged road blockade at the arterial Anna Salai and TTK Salai, affecting traffic movement, police said.