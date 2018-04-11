IPL 2018: No more IPL matches in Chennai due to Cauvery protests

Chennai: All IPL matches scheduled to be held in Chennai, to be shifted to another venue over the Cauvery water issue, says the BCCI.

Yesterday, massive anti-IPL protests by pro-Tamil groups erupted in Chennai with scores of activists including film directors being detained even as police chased away agitators in some places.

Protesters burnt yellow jerseys, the attire of Chennai Super Kings players, while two activists belonging to a pro-Tamil outfit threw slippers into the ground when the Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders match was in progress at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, police said.

The slippers fell near CSK fielder Ravindra Jadeja who was fielding at long-on. The incident occurred when the eighth over was in progress with the Kolkata Knight Riders batting. However, the match went on and the activists belonging to Naam Tamizhar, detained. Pro-Tamil groups like Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) and a newly launched forum of Tamil directors had given a boycott call of the popular Indian Premier League. They alleged that the game was being organised to divert attention from the raging Cauvery protests across the state. Hundreds of activists of outfits like TVK, Naam Tamizhar and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), besides some Muslim groups, staged road blockade at the arterial Anna Salai and TTK Salai, affecting traffic movement, police said.