IPL betting: Anti-Extortion Cell summons producer Parag Sanghvi, others

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane police on Monday issued summons to more people including film producer Parag Sanghvi and another person Sameer Buddha in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket.

Police have asked them to appear before it on Tuesday.

A fresh case of extortion has also been registered against bookie Sonu Jalan and gangster Ravi Pujari.

On June 2, the police custody of Sonu Jalan, who has been apprehended in connection with the ongoing probe, has been extended till June 6.

Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan's name has also cropped up in the investigation. Arbaaz, brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, confessed to placing bets last year and losing Rs. 2.75 crore. Arbaaz, 50, said he will continue to co-operate with the police in this investigation. The actor was called for questioning on May 29 by the Anti Extortion Cell, Thane. (ANI)