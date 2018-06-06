IPL betting: Sonu Jalan confesses of investing in builder Amit Jalan's projects

[India], June 6 (ANI): Bookie Sonu Jalan, who was arrested in an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket, has confessed to the Anti Extortion Cell of Thane for investing in projects of a builder named Amit Jalan.

Thane police are now investigating, if, Amit Jalan was also involved in betting IPL matches or not.

Police will soon summon Amit Jalan to join the investigation.

Yesterday, Sonu Jalan named Director Sajid Khan, for allegedly betting in the IPL matches around seven years ago.

On June 4, the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane police issued summons to more people including film producer Parag Sanghvi and another person Sameer Buddha in connection with the racket. A fresh case of extortion was registered against bookie Sonu Jalan and gangster Ravi Pujari. Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan's name has also cropped up in the investigation. Arbaaz, brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, confessed to placing bets last year and losing Rs. 2.75 crore. Arbaaz, 50, said he will continue to co-operate with the police in this investigation. The actor was called for questioning on May 29 by the Anti Extortion Cell, Thane. (ANI)