Iran, India deepen military ties

[India] Mar 11 (ANI): In an effort to boost military ties with India, three naval warships from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy docked at Mumbai port from March 6 to March 10.

During the five day visit, Capt Aria Shafaghat Rodsari, Commodore Behnam Hossainpor (Commanding Officer of Naghdi), Commandant Mahdi Ahmadpour Samani (Commanding Officer of Tonb) and Commodore Mohammad Bagher Rahmana (Commanding Officer of Bayandor) called on Rear Admiral Puneet Kumar Bahl, Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area and other senior officers of the Western Naval Command.

The crew of the Iranian naval ships - Nagdhi, Bayandor and Tonb - also visited Indian Naval Ship (INS) Beas. Several interactions via sports and social events were organised for the visitors during their stay in Mumbai. Historically, India and Iran shared a cordial relationship. The defence relationship between the two countries is gradually maturing into one of mutual trust and confidence. (ANI)