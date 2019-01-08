Iran, Mongolia foreign ministers arrive in Delhi

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Damdin Tsogtbaatar, the Foreign Minister of Mongolia arrived here on Monday.

The two are expected to attend the fourth edition of the Raisina Dialogue which will begin on Tuesday.

The inaugural address will be delivered by the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the inaugural session of the event.

Several Foreign Ministers are attending the three-day conference on geo-politics and geo-economics, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The speakers at the event include Foreign Ministers of Spain, Iran, Australia, Mongolia and Nepal, besides India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Other global leaders taking part in the conference include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt and former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is tipped to succeed incumbent Mahathir Bin Mohamad, will deliver the valedictory address. Ministers and leaders from Africa, West Asia, U.S., Europe and Russia are among the speakers at the Dialogue. India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba will also speak at the conference. (ANI)