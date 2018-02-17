Iran's Rouhani in Delhi, meets President Kovind, PM Modi

New Delhi: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani meets President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Iranian President inspected Guard of Honour after arriving at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday morning.

'First visit by an Iranian President in 10 years! Ceremonial welcome accorded to President of Iran, Dr. Hassan Rouhani @rashtrapatibhvn. President Ram Nath Kovind and PM @narendramodi welcomed President Rouhani,' tweeted ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Rouhani earlier visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Rouhani will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi today. Discussions on oil trade, Chabahar port and visa issues are likely to be held during the talks.