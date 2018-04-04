Iraq deaths: Application in Delhi HC seeking investigation into Centre's action

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): An application has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a detailed investigation into the alleged lapses on the part of the Centre in connection with the death of the 39 Indians in Iraq.

The court will hear the matter today.

The application moved in the court on Tuesday, is a follow-up to a pending petition filed by Delhi High Court advocate Mahmood Pracha.

Pracha was part of the six-member delegation of Indian Muslim leaders and civil society activists to Iraq, whose objective was to ensure the return of the Indians held captive by the terror outfit, ISIS.

The application alleged that the Centre changed its stand in the last four years about the Indians being held captive. It further argued that delegation would have been successful in pressing upon the Iraq Government to use all means at their command to secure the release of the captive Indians at top priority. On March 20, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj informed the Rajya Sabha members in the Parliament that the 39 Indian nationals, who went missing in Mosul in 2014, were killed by the ISIS terrorists. Following the revelation by EAM Swaraj, the Congress and other Opposition parties accused Centre of delaying the information. (ANI)