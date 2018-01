[India], Jan 16 (ANI): Police head constable of India Reserve Battalion (IRB) Group 7, who shot dead three people over a money dispute in Daund area near Pune, was arrested in Supah village on Tuesday.

Reportedly, one of the deceased was the relative of the accused.

The Pune rural police spokesperson had earlier confirmed that the shooter belonged to the IRB.

Further probe was underway. (ANI)