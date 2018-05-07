IRCTC advises operation of PoS machines in all trains with immediate effect

[India], May 07 (ANI): To prevent overcharging on trains for meals, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday advised all the Railway zones to ensure the availability of minimum 10 PoS (Point of Sale) machine in each Mail and Express trains under their jurisdiction with immediate effect.

The IRCTC, in their statement, said all licensees must be immediately directed to deploy PoS machines and added that heavy fine would be imposed on those who would non-comply to the same.

Earlier in April, the IRCTC introduced PoS machines in three trains - the Aravali Express, the Telangana Express and the Sealdah Ajmer Express. A PoS machine is an electronic device used to process card payments and prevents overcharging by vendors in trains. (ANI)