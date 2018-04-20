IRCTC hotel scam: CBI asked to procure sanctions till May 9

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): The special CBI court granted more time to the CBI for the procurement of sanctions against accused of IRCTC hotel tender scam, including former Railway minister Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejaswi Yadav and others.

The CBI has to file all the related documents in the case till May 9.

Earlier this week, the probe agency had filed a charge sheet against Lalu, Rabri and 14 others as part of an investigation in the case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in allotting a contract to a private company for the maintenance of IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri when Lalu was the railway minister from 2004 to 2009.

In July 2017, the CBI registered a corruption case against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others in the case. (ANI)