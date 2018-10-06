IRCTC scam case: Tejashwi, Rabri get bail; Lalu 'physically unfit' to appear

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC scam case.

Meanwhile, doctors examining Lalu at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, where the former Bihar chief minister is admitted at present, have declared him ‘physically unfit to travel’ and authorities at the Birsa Munda Central Jail sprung into action immediately and informed the court of his inability to appear before it on Saturday, RJD legislator Bhola Yadav said.

Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted interim bail to all accused present in the court in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

All accused have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one like amount surety.

The court has fixed November 19 as the next date for the hearing.