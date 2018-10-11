IRCTC to offer 'vrat ka khana' during Navaratri

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): As the nine-day long festival to honour Goddess Durga is here, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering special 'vrat ka kahan' as a part of its e-catering menu, to make the journey of the people comfortable.

These special meals offered by the IRCTC will be available through selected restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Indian Railways network.

Till now, the facility is available at Nagpur, Ambala, Jaipur, Itarsi, Jhansi, Nasik, Ratlam, Daund, Mathura, Nizamuddin and Lucknow station.

Items like Navaratri thali, sabudana khichdi, lassi, fruit chats can be pre-ordered through IRCTC's e-Catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or 'Food-on-track' app. Orders can be placed at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid Passenger Name Record (PNR) number. Passengers may opt to pre-pay or pay the bill on delivery, based on their convenience. (ANI)