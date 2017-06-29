Is Azam Khan SP leader or Salahuddin's representative?: BJP post his Army remark

[India], June 29 (ANI): Following a controversial remark by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan accusing the Indian Army for misbehaving with the people in the Kashmir Valley, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday wondered and questioned whether the former was serving his own party or Salahuddin, who has been recently branded as a "global terrorist."

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said, "Azam Khan is a repeat offender who has made nonsensical comments several times in the past. We have also seen the Congress and the Communist leaders insulting and making highly objectionable comments on the Indian Army. Even after this, the Samajwadi Party claims this was not the party's view. So, is Azam Khan the general secretary of the party? Or is he the general secretary of Hizbul Mujahideen because he has the guts of making such highly objectionable comments on the Indian Army at the time when Syed Salahuddin has been branded as a global terrorist."

"Anyone who has a little respect for the country will never run down its own Army. We totally condemn his comment and the people should treat him as if he does not exist," he added. Another saffron party leader S. Prakash stated that Azam Khan is an irresponsible politician and is known to make such remarks. "Azam Khan is an irresponsible politician and is also known to make such remarks. The usage of language and remark made is derogatory for which he should be punished," Prakash told ANI. Yesterday, Khan waded into another controversy with statements that appeared to make allegations of rape against soldiers. The comments triggered an angry reaction from everybody. Khan said, "Armed women attacked soldiers and cut off their private parts. They cut the part they had problems with. India should be ashamed.. How will the country face the world now?" (ANI)