Is India really on the road to fascism?

Within liberal circles in India, there is an increasing tendency to refer to current political alignments in India using the rhetoric of fascism. This is certainly not a new phenomenon and the terminology of fascism has been invoked for some time now to name tendencies that have been driven by a right-wing agenda. However, this invocation of fascism is both a misnomer and smarts of a lack of political imagination in naming what is going on in the country and easily, perhaps too easily, uses a particularly European political expression to describe particularly South Asian phenomena.

An example of how the South Asian context critically differs from the European can perhaps be noted in patterns of road traffic. Bizarre as this may sound, it is the mundane reality of life that speaks volumes about a culture.

An often-repeated joke suggests that while in Europe people drive on the right (or left) hand side of the road, while in India, it really depends on your mood. The implication is that traffic rules in India are treated as mere suggestions. Yet this is not entirely correct.

Traffic in India works according to unwritten rules prescribed by society and undergirded by notions of caste, class and gender and even resistance to them. The point is that, on the road, the driver, rider and pedestrian are in continual processes of negotiation and renegotiation with all those around them. This, of course, invokes and involves the dynamics of power which include our relationship to the law as well.

It is no wonder then the most common response to traffic police is: “Do you know who I am?” even if these exact words may or may not be used. On the other hand, in the case of an accident, the crowd will often move to the support of the ‘little guy’: the cyclist instead of the car, the car instead of the bus and so and so forth.

The point is that in South Asia, traffic is personally negotiated by each individual on the road with each other, while accounting for the dynamics of power.

In Europe, on the other hand, negotiations with all others who use the road is not done on an individual basis but is instead mediated through the mechanisms of the state that lays down the law. While crossing the road in Europe, one waits for the lights to change and crosses. In India, irrespective of what the lights may say, in general, we are even taught to look left, right and left again and then cross, even on a one-way street! It is perhaps this fact of the state that mediates personal and social relationships that lays down the necessary basis of fascism.

Keeping this in mind then, the cruelty and violence of caste atrocities, even in horrific cases such as Khairlanji, the anti-Romeo squads and the beef/cow vigilantism which has resulted in mob violence and lynching simply cannot be read under the logic of fascism, even though it may have the tacit approval of the state and perpetrators have impunity. Simply because in these cases, the state still does not strive to mediate social and personal relationships. To name this as fascism, as mentioned before, indicates a certain lack of imagination and the diligent theoretical work that is needed to analyse this.

Does that mean, then, that India is not on the slippery slope to fascism? Is it necessary for us to forget the valorisation of the Nazis and Hitler by the RSS and their ideological ancestors? Two specific events unfolding before us now suggest that the paths to a fascist state are steadily opening up.

The first is the drive towards Demonetisation. Demonetisation has meant two specific things: firstly it has meant that the banks have become part of our everyday lives. Earlier, even for middle class folk, the bank is what we thought about occasionally, if at all. Demonetisation has brought the imagery of the bank into our everyday experience. It is basically hard to pass by a bank or an ATM nowadays without looking to see whether there is a queue or the ATM has cash.

But, more importantly, it has meant that a larger section of the economy has now been pulled under the scrutiny of the state. While there will be those who argue that this serves to increase taxation and weed out corruption, the informal economy, which purists would name as corrupt, took place daily outside of state scrutiny. The increasing presence of the state in our economic transactions, which are also social transactions, is worrying.

The second is the increasing necessity of an Aadhar card. While the argument for surveillance has been made, there are also alternative arguments based on good empirical research that the Aadhar card has benefitted marginal communities. Yet this is not the point being made here.

The ubiquity and necessity of the Aadhar card for purposes of taxation and banking, both of which have become a part of life after demonetization, increases the role of the state in our lives. The question here is not privacy, though that argument can certainly be made, but of the state mediating in our social lives, regulating and continually and consistently making us more compliant. This is what we must be worried about if we are to resist fascism.





Philip Vinod Peacock is Associate Professor in Theology at Bishop’s College, Kolkata