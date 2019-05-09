Is Ram BJP's election agent? Asks Mamata

[India], May 9 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not talk about Lord Ram during his five-year term, adding that the latter and his party used the Lord's name for electoral benefit.

"Is Ram BJP's election agent", said Banerjee while addressing an election rally here.

Also present at the event was Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Who claimed that Banerjee would act as a kingmaker in the formation of next government at the Centre.

Campaigning for her party's candidate, Banerjee said, "BJP did not remember Ram for five years. Prime Minister forgets that there is Ram but remembers him only during elections. Is Ram his election agent?"

Banerjee also cornered Modi on Chowkidar campaign and said, "He was never a Chaiwala. He has lied to people. Now he thinks of himself as a Chowkidar. What kind of Chowkidar is he?"

Asserting that she respects Central forces, Banerjee also questioned BJP's demand of deploying central forces in West Bengal and said, "During Karnataka and Tamil Nadu elections no central forces were required but they said that hundred per cent CRPF presence is required in West Bengal, we want to ask them why?"

Banerjee, who in past has also held the charge of rail ministry also criticised the departments functioning under the NDA government and said, "Kharagpur is known as rail ground but unfortunately these days Indian railways do not function properly."

Addressing the same rally, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu showered praises on his West Bengal counterpart and called her 'Bengal's tigress'.

"These Lok Sabha elections are very crucial for West Bengal. She is Bengal's tigress and the new Prime Minister is going to come under her leadership. Mamta is going to play an important role in building India," stated Naidu.

He also questioned policies of Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of destroying democracy, "Did anybody get any benefit from PM Modi's government? Prime Minister Modi is coming here for campaigning but what did Central government do for Bengal. Narendra Modi wants to destroy democracy. It is a time all of us should join together and Prime Minister should go back from Delhi to Gujarat."

Banerjee and Naidu were addressing a joint poll rally here, a day ahead of culmination of campaigning for the phase of Lok Sabha elections. Eight seats from the State including Bankura, Medinipur and Purulia will go to polls in the penultimate phase on May 12. (ANI)