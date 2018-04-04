ISI plan to foment violence in Punjab foiled, 4 held

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested four youths from Banga and scuttled a plan by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to foment communal unrest in the state, a statement read.

During interrogation, the four arrested persons revealed that the ISI was making attempts to radicalise the youth of Punjab through social media.

The accused, who were arrested in a joint operation by Jalandhar and Naqanshahr officials, have been identified as Manvir Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Randhir at a naka at Gunachaur village.

The arrestees were from Khan Khana village in Nawanshahr district. (ANI)