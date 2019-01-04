ISIS module case: Accused Naeem sent to 10-day NIA custody

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday awarded National Investigation Agency (NIA) 10-day custody of Naeem, an accused in the case pertaining to the recently busted ISIS-inspired module. Naeem was the 11th arrest in the case.

On December 26 last year, the NIA busted the ISIS-inspired module 'Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam' and arrested 10 terrorists following multi-city raids. The NIA sleuths had carried out coordinated raids at 17 places - six in Delhi and 11 in Uttar Pradesh - and recovered a large number of arms, ammunition and explosives, including 12 pistols along with 150 rounds, a country- made rocket launcher, a top official of the agency had said.

Important personalities, including politicians, vital installations and crowded places were on the hit list of the terror module, which was planning to strike very soon, the official said. Following the arrest of 10 people, the court had sent all these suspected terrorists to 12 days NIA Custody on December 27 in 2018. The court had also allowed the family members and parents of five terror suspects to meet them inside the court.