ISIS module had 4 members from Amroha, 5 from Delhi including engineer, BA student

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): ISIS-inspired module-Harkat-ul- Harb-e-Islam-which the NIA busted on Wednesday, had four members from Amroha, one from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, and five from Delhi, including an engineering student and a 3rd year BA student of a university in Delhi. NIA has identified Mufti Mohammad Suhail alias Hazrath, son of Hafiz Ahmad, a native of Amroha, as the mastermind of the module.

NIA has said that the arrested accused would be produced before the NIA Special Court, Patiala Court House, New Delhi, on Thursday, while "further investigation of the case is continued to unearth the larger terror conspiracy."

According to a press statement of NIA on Wednesday giving details of those arrested, Mufti Mohammad Suhail alias Hazrath, son of Hafeez Ahmad, 29 years, a native of Amroha, was working as 'mufti' in a mosque at Hakim Mahtab Uddin Hashmi Road, Amroha. He was staying at Jaffrabad, Delhi, and had tasked other team members to procure arms, explosives, and other accessories to prepare IED's and pipe-bombs, said the NIA.

Saeed alias Sayeed, son of Habeeb, 28 years, resident of Saidapur Imma, Amroha, has a welding shop in Amroha. Raees Ahmad, son of Habeeb and brother of Said alias Sayeed, resident of Saidapur Imma, Amroha, has a welding shop at Islam Nagar, near Idgah.

According to NIA, the two brothers Saeed and Raees had procured a huge quantity of explosive material/gunpowder, approximately 25 kg, for preparing IEDs and pipe bombs and were instrumental in fabricating a rocket launcher to carry out terrorist attacks.

Mohammad Irshad, son of Ishtiyak, resident of Mohalla Qazi Zada, Amroha, is an auto-rickshaw driver and was helping Mohammad Suhail in arranging a hide-out for keeping the material for making IEDs and bombs, says the NIA statement.

"Saqib Iftekar, 26, son of Iftekar, resident of Vait, Simbhaoli, Hapur, was working as Imam in Jama Masjid, Baksar, UP. He helped the master-mind Mufti Mohammad Suhail in procuring weapons," said NIA in the statement.

According to NIA, Anas Yunus, 24, son of Mohammad Younus, resident of Jaffrabad, Delhi, was is pursuing Civil Engineering at a University in Noida, and was "instrumental in procuring electrical items, alarm clocks, and batteries etc. in furtherance of their terror conspiracy."

"Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar, 23, son of Iqbal Ahmad, resident Jaffrabad, is into garments business, while Zubair Malik, 20, son of Gulzar Ahmad, resident of Jaffrabad, Delhi, was studying in BA third year at a university in Delhi," further informed INA.

NIA further said that "Zaid Malik, 22, son of Gulzar Ahmad, brother of Zabair Malik, 22 years, resident of Jaffrabad, Delhi, were part of the terror conspiracy and were instrumental in procuring batteries, connectors, SIM cards on fake documents and mobilising funds for buying bomb-making material, while Mohammad Azam, 35, son of Hafiz Ahmad, resident of Chauhan Bajar, Gashi Mendu, Delhi, runs a medical shop in Seelampur, Shahdara, and helped the master-mind in arranging weapons."

NIA arrested the 10 accused in early morning searches on Wednesday, which the NIA carried out at 17 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with the active support of Delhi Police and UP Police and UP ATS.

"On receipt of credible information that a group of pro-ISIS individuals has formed a terrorist gang and they are preparing to carry out terrorist attacks targeting vital installations, sensitive locations and crowded places in and around Delhi/NCR, NIA on 20.12.2018, registered a case under Sections 120B, 121, 121A, 122 of IPC, Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Sections 17,18,18 B, 20,38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act against the mastermind of the module, viz. Mufti Mohd. Suhail @ Hazrath, s/o Hafiz Ahmad, native of Amroha, UP and his associates and investigation was taken up forthwith," said NIA in the statement.

"The inputs were further developed and field verifications were done. It was ascertained that Mufti Mohd Suhail @ Hazrath and his associates have mobilised funds and have procured weapons, ammunition, and explosive material to prepare IEDs and bombs and they plan to carry out explosions and fidayeen attacks at places of importance in and around Delhi and also target crowded places," added NIA.

"To disrupt and dismantle the module, searches were carried out today at six places in Jaffrabad, Seelampur, Delhi, and 11 places in Uttar Pradesh, that is 6 in Amroha, 2 in Lucknow, 2 in Hapur and 1 in Meerut and huge quantities of explosive material, arms and ammunition, and other incriminating material and documents were seized," added India's key anti-terror investigating agency.

"The seized items include 25 kg of explosive material, such as potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, sulfur, sugar material paste, 12 pistols, 150 rounds of live ammunition, one country- made rocket launcher, 112 alarm clocks, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, remote control car triggering switch, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, three laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature and cash amount of Rs 7.5 lakh approximately," added NIA in the statement. (ANI)