Islamic Centre asks Muslims to seek approval for loudspeaker use

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Islamic Centre of India on Tuesday urged Muslims in Uttar Pradesh to take permission from concerned authorities in case they want to use loudspeakers.

In an advisory issued, Chairman Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali appealed people to follow the Allahabad court's order in the regard and asked them to obtain permission from the district administration to install speakers in the mosques.

It further stated that the government had already issued a request form to obtain permission from the district administration, and the same can be collected from the office of Islamic Centre of India.

Earlier on January 7, the Uttar Pradesh police had been directed to remove all loudspeakers present in public places, religious and otherwise, that have been installed without appropriate permission being sanctioned towards the same, in a bid to curb noise pollution caused by them. The order was issued following directions from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on the matter, citing the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. (ANI)