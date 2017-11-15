Islamic State warns of Las Vegas-like attack on Kumbh Mela, Thrissur Pooram

New Delhi: World's most dreaded terror outfit the Islamic State has warned to carry out lone-wolf terror attack across India in the days to come.

According to media reports, the 10-minute long audio clip released in Malayalam calls for Las Vegas-type terror attacks on crowds thronging popular festivals like Kumbh Mela and Thirssur Pooram in India.

The male voice in the audio clip also quoted verses from the Quran as it warned of a terror attack in India. It is believed to be the 50th such clip from Daulatul Islam - a regional IS outfit.

The male voice in the clip also made clear references to the Las Vegas shooting where several innocent people were killed at a music concert.

“You use your intellect. Poison them in food. Use trucks. Drive over them at Thirssur Pooram or at Maha Kumbh Mela. IS Mujahideen are doing it in several parts of the world. In Las Vegas, one of our supporters killed many people at a music concert. At least you should try to derail a train. Or use a knife,” the male voice in the clip said.

In Las Vegas, a “lone wolf” gunman carried out America’s deadliest mass shooting in a meticulously planned attack at a festival crowd of 22,000 recently.

Kerala Police sources, however, said the audio clip has been transmitted over Telegram Messenger from a location in Afghanistan.

The male voice in the audio clip is believed to be of Rashid Abdullah - the alleged leader of the Islamic State module in Kasaragod who had left the country to join the outfit in Afghanistan.

Rashid Abdullah has been chargesheeted by the NIA under IPC sections 120B r/w 125 and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Sections 38,39 and 40.

An Interpol Red Notice has also been issued against him.

The case against him came to light after his father filed a police complaint last year, saying Rashid Abdullah, his wife and son were missing from Mumbai.

The clip has surfaced at a time when Kerala Police have received inputs about at least 100 people from the state suspected to have joined the Islamic State.

The Kerala Police, which has now started its investigation into the matter, has collected over 300 voice clips and messages from WhatsApp, Telegram messaging applications and other social media platforms.

The clip in question says that Muslims should go for 'Hijrah' (migrate) from 'Darul Kufr' (house of non-believers) to Darul Islam (house of believers).

“If you are not able to do that despite your prayers and efforts, then you should financially support Daulatul Islam and Islamic State,” the male voice says.

Responding to the audio clip, former special director of Cabinet Secretariat, V Balachandran said, "This is very serious. They are going to take the battle to India from Europe and the Middle East."

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera was also quoted as saying that the matter is being thoroughly investigated.