Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to visit India in January

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be on a four-day visit to India starting January 14, a little more than six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Jewish state, informed sources said.

Netanyahu would be only the second Israeli prime minister to visit India since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992. His visit next year would be happening almost 15 years after the first visit by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon to New Delhi in 2003, reports Harinder Mishra from Jerusalem for the Press Trust of India.

The Israeli Prime Minister would be received by Modi in Ahmedabad on his arrival on January 14. Modi has in the past welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his home state. Netanyahu would then be holding most of his official meetings in New Delhi on January 15 and 16. "The detailed programme is being still worked out but it will include meetings with top leadership in India", informed sources said. The Israeli leader would also be going to Mumbai on January 17 where he would be visiting the Jewish Chabad House, a site of 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai. He would head back to Israel on January 18. There could also be a possible stopover in Agra during the visit.