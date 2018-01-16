Israeli PM Netanyahu visits Taj Mahal, gets welcomed by Yogi

Lucknow: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara arrived at Agra on Tuesday morning to see the Taj Mahal.





The Israeli Prime Minister and his wife were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Soon after, the Netanyahu couple and the delegation accompanying them drove to the Amar Vilas hotel in the Taj city.





Netanyahu and his wife then drove to the Taj Mahal where they are to spend more than an hour, a district official informed IANS.



Tight security arrangements have been made for the VVIP visit and the Taj, the ivory white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna, will be closed for common visitors till the Israeli Prime Minister leaves.

No car or person was allowed to be in a periphery of 500 metres around the Taj since morning.

Guides of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are to take the Netanyahu couple around the Taj Mahal and apprise them about the architecture and the love story of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.