Israeli premier calls on President Kovind

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening.

According to the statement, President Kovind told Netanyahu that his visit to India was a culmination of celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

The President further said opportunities lay before the two countries in the fields of investment, manufacturing, services, start-ups and technology. He appreciated the presence of Israeli companies in India, especially in the water, defence, technology and pharma sectors.

He urged them to partner India in its programmes such as Make in India, Clean India, Smart Cities and Digital India. A prominent example of India-Israel cooperation in agriculture was evident during today's call-on. The olive tea that was served to the Israeli Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan was produced in Bikaner by Rajasthan Olive Cultivation Ltd, a joint venture between the Government of Rajasthan and Israeli partners. (ANI)