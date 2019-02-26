Israeli Spyder used to shoot down Pakistani drone in Gujarat

A Pakistani drone on a reconnaissance mission was shot down early this morning in Kutch area of Gujarat by the Indian Army using Israeli Spyder air defence missile system, sources said.

The drone was brought down in Ambasa village by the Israeli missile Derby, the sources added.

This is the first time that Spyder has been used for taking down any enemy aircraft, they said.

The Spyder defence missile system was deployed for operational role in 2017.

Early this morning, the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes at terror camps at multiple places in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, destroying camps and eliminating a large number of terrorists.(ANI)