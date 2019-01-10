Israel's Ambassador presents his credentials to President Kovind

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Israel's new Ambassador to India, Dr Ron Malka on Thursday presented the 'Letter of Credence' to President of India Ram Nath Kovind here on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"I am honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity of taking the Growing Partnership between our countries forward. Our true friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past and leading democracies in the present," Ambassador Malka was quoted as saying in an official statement of the President's Secretariat.

"This month, January 2019, marks 27 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. Our countries are strategic partners working together to achieve prosperity, security, and peace," he further said. On Indo-Israeli cooperation, Ambassador Malka added: "We are all part of the vision to double the farmers' income within a few years. From security to food security, from education to innovation, I will make sure we do more in the areas of agriculture, water, defence, cybersecurity." "I look forward to working closely with the people of India and the Government of India. I am sure that our close existing cooperation in every field will only continue to grow and flourish in the coming years," he said. (ANI)