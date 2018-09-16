ISRO launches PSLV-C42 carrying 2 UK satellites

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched PSLV C-42 into orbit carrying two international satellites- Nova SAR and S1-4 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday evening.

The two earth observation satellites have been developed by Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited (SSTL), the United Kingdom under commercial arrangement with Antrix Corporation Limited, Department of Space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the space scientists for the successful launch and tweeted, "Congratulations to our space scientists! ISRO successfully launched PSLV C42, putting two UK satellites in orbit, demonstrating India's prowess in the competitive space business."

Both the British satellites that weigh around 889 kgs, were launched into a 583 km Sun Synchronous Orbit. NovaSAR is a S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite intended for forest mapping, land use & ice cover monitoring, flood & disaster monitoring. S1-4 is a high resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and for the disaster monitoring.(ANI)