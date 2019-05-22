ISRO launches radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B

New Delhi: A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle has successfully injected a radar imaging earth observation satellite into the lower earth orbit, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday.

In yet another achievement for the ISRO, PSLV-C46, in its 48th mission, carried 615-kg RISAT-2B from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

PSLV-C46 is the 14th flight of PSLV in 'core-alone' configuration. This is the 72nd launch vehicle mission from SHAR and 36th launch from the First Launch Pad.

RISAT-2B was released into the orbit around 15 minutes after lift-off. As done during the launch of PSLV-C45 on April 1 earlier this year, ISRO had made provision for the public to view the launch from the recently opened viewer's gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said that PSLV-C46 will be an earth observation satellite with high accurate observations. "This is a very important mission as far India is concerned. It's an excellent satellite. This is an earth observation satellite for remote sensing operation and has a very high, accurate observation," the Chairperson added. Sivan said that ISRO's next mission will be the launch of Chandrayaan-2 between July 9 and 16. It will land on the moon on September 16.