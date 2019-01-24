Issued notice to students for disturbance, not for rally: AMU on Tiranga Yatra

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday clarified that the show-cause notice issued to two students was not for holding the ‘Tiranga Yatra’, adding that the permission to hold the rally was denied due to classes in session.

“We didn’t issue a notice regarding a ‘Tiranga Yatra.’ They asked permission for the rally and we denied. We issued show cause notice when they took out rally without permission,” the university’s proctor Mohammed Mohsin Khan told ANI.

He further asserted that the permission for the rally was rejected as any mass gathering on the campus would have disturbed the studies. “We issued a notice to students, as classes were in full swing and rallies would have caused a disturbance,” Khan added. The AMU on Wednesday had issued a show-cause notice to two of its student leaders regarding ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on bikes inside the campus. The varsity administration had alleged that it had given no permission to carry out the Yatra. The notice issued by the proctor sought a reply within 24 hours failing which ex-parte action would be taken against the student leaders.Omar Saleem Peerzada, Public Relation Officer (PRO), AMU said that the students violated the code of conduct and varsity rules and regulations. (ANI)