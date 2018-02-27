IT department files 12 fresh cases against Rotomac Pens

[India] Feb. 27 (ANI): Income Tax (IT) Department on Tuesday filed 12 prosecution cases against M/s Rotomac Global (P) Ltd under various sections of the IT Act, 1961.

The IT Department said, "With this, total 18 cases have been filled against Rotomac Group over bank fraud case as six cases were filled on February 24."

A special CBI court on Saturday handed over the custody of Rotomac pens owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul Kothari to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for 11 days in connection with alleged loan default of Rs 3,695 crore. Both Vikram Kothari and his son allegedly cheated a consortium of seven nationalised banks. The CBI had registered an FIR against the Kotharis who allegedly owe Rs 754.77 crore to the Bank of India, Rs 456.63 crore to the Bank of Baroda, Rs 771.07 crore to the Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 458.95 crore to the Union Bank of India, Rs 330.68 crore to the Allahabad Bank, Rs 49.82 crore to the Bank of Maharashtra and Rs 97.47 crore to the Oriental Bank of Commerce. The father-son duo was arrested by the CBI on Thursday in Delhi after the agency alleged that they were not cooperating with the probe. Earlier, the Income Tax (IT) department attached four immovable properties of the Rotomac Group of companies, in Kanpur and Ahmedabad. The IT department has also attached three more bank accounts of the group. Earlier, the Income Tax department had seized 12 bank accounts of Rotomac Group of Companies. (ANI)