IT department opened bank lockers of Kamal Nath's PA in New Delhi

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has opened some bank lockers of Rajendra Kumar Miglani, the personal assistant of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, sources have said.

"Miglani's some bank lockers were opened on Thursday," sources said on Friday.

Miglani's lockers were seized and his premises were searched by the Income Tax Department on April 7.

I-T officials had on April 7 carried out raids at the residence of Kamal Nath's private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in Indore and former advisor R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

I-T officials had also conducted searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa, and Delhi. Chief Minister Nath had claimed that the I-T raids in the premises of his associates were carried out at the behest of ruling BJP with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls. The I-T Department, however, had claimed that raids were not political in nature. (ANI)