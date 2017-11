[India], Nov.21 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday raided the offices of Madhusudan brand.

As per the IT sources, the raids are going on in four cities, including Bulandshahar, Saharanpur, New Delhi and Odisha covering nine premises.

Earlier, the IT department had conducted raids in many cities in the view of tax evasion.

The Opposition, however, targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central Government over the raids and termed it a political witch-hunt. (ANI)