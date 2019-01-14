IT Dept finds discrepancies in Anil Goyal's sales, inventory

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Income Tax department on Sunday said they found several discrepancies in the sales and inventory in most of the businesses run by BJP leader Anil Goyal in Dehradun.

Goyal, whose properties were raided on Friday, has been accused of electronic sales suppression tax fraud, unaccounted receipts, long-term capital gains (LTCG) in penny stocks and unaccounted investments.

Sharing details of the raids, I-T (investigation) commissioner Amrendra Kumar said two account books were found from Umang sarees and a huge house was being constructed behind Goyal's residence, the funding channel for which is unknown.

The I-T official further said that the stock inventory was also not maintained in Kwality Mart P Ltd, hence, the stock found of Rs 9 crore needed to be explained. There is also a difference between closing and opening stock, which needs explanation, he said. Kumar said that the statutory auditor Naveen Gupta also failed to submit the list of inventory so certified by him. He also said that Gupta's conduct for abetment of tax evaders will also be examined and if found so, the process of Prosecution shall be initiated against him. Goyal's business partner Naresh Garg got himself admitted to a hospital claiming to be ill, Kumar said. Lockers are yet to be operated which are said to be containing jewellery. However, search action is halted temporarily today. A team of the District Police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed the absconding leader Goyal. Goyal was traced by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on the basis of his cell phone location and with the help of the local police brought him back to Dehradun from an undisclosed location. Goyal had fled Dehradun after the I-T Department conducted raids at his properties on January 11. The I-T department raided a total of 13 places of Goyal located in Dehradun, Yamunanagar, Roorkee, and Delhi. In Dehradun, raids were conducted at Kwality Hardware, Alexia Panels, Punjab Plywood Ind, Umang Sarees and Quantum University. During the raids, Rs 70 lakh cash and jewellery worth crores was seized. (ANI)