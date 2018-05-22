IT dept raids farmhouses, unearths more than Rs. 250 cr

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Income Tax (I-T) Department has unearthed undisclosed cash transaction of more than Rs. 250 crore from the farmhouses located in Delhi and NCR.

According to I-T sources, last week sleuths of the IT department searched 22 places under section 132 of IT Act.

Eleven business premises were also searched under section 133A of IT Act.

These searches were done on two business groups dealing in the farmhouses.

These groups were developing and selling farmhouses in the vicinity of flood planes of Yamuna River.

More details are awaited. (ANI)