IT Dept raids Sasikala, relatives' properties in Poes Garden

Chennai: The Income Tax department on late Friday night conducted raids at jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V.K. Sasikala and her relatives' properties in Chennai's Poes Garden.

Soon after the raid, heavy security has been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Jaya TV CEO Vivek Jayaraman arrives in Poes Garden as IT raids continue.

Condemning the raids, sidelined AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran supporter and former MLA, V. P. Kalairajan told media, "This is just political vendetta and targeting of one family".

This swoop comes after November 9, where the I-T official raided Sasikala's family members and premises of Jaya TV in Chennai and unearthed an unaccounted income of over Rs 1,400 crore. The raids on 187 locations, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi, were conducted by over 1,000 officials, who split into more than a dozen teams on day one of the searches on November 9. The raids were conducted based on inputs, including those from the Finance Ministry's Financial Intelligence Unit. The office of Tamil channel Jaya TV in Chennai, TTV Dhinakaran's farm house off Auroville near Puducherry and premises of several other relatives of Sasikala at various other places were searched.