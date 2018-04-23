It is Congress which has destroyed Constitution: Amit Shah

[India], Apr. 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah said on Monday that the Congress has destroyed the spirit of the Constitution, as they did not want the rule of democracy but want the rule of the dynasty.

The BJP chief took to Twitter and said, "If there is one party that has destroyed the spirit of our Constitution, it is the Congress. They do not want rule of democracy but they want rule of dynasty. Hence this is a farce of a movement by their President (Rahul Gandhi)."

Hours after Rahul, at an event, said his party and B.R. Ambedkar wrote and gave the Constitution to the country, Shah termed it "shameful and petty". He said, "By repeatedly saying the Congress made the Constitution, @RahulGandhi is carrying forward his family tradition of insulting Dr. Ambedkar. The Nehru-Gandhi family insulted him when he was alive and his humiliating him even more now. Shameful and petty." The BJP chief alleged that Congress has spared no institution and was attacking the Election Commission (EC), the Supreme Court, and the army for petty political gains. Shah also alerted that the Constitution needed to be saved from the onslaught of the Congress. "Our institutions which are an outcome of our Constitution today need to be saved from the onslaught of the Congress Party. The Congress Party has spared no institution and is attacking the EC, Supreme Court, and Army for petty political gains," Shah tweeted. Reactions from Shah came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government while launching 'Save The Constitution' campaign for allegedly "destroying Constitutional institutions". (ANI)