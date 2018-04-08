It is system's failing that terrorism is growing in valley: Farooq Abdullah

[India], Apr. 8 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed concern over the rise in terrorism in the Kashmir valley and said it is the system's failing that the same is growing.

Farooq also stated that Kashmiris are not slaves of India and that the country must respect their honour and dignity.

"Situation has taken a dangerous turn. Little kids are ready with guns today. Terrorism will come from there (Pakistan), but if we don't provide them support, it won't be successful," Farooq told ANI.

"It's our drawback that terrorism is being successful," Farooq added. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also urged the Centre to resolve the issues that are essentially political in nature. "The claims that demonetisation has put an end to stone pelting in the valley have fallen flat as the youth were now taking to guns. The situation, therefore, cannot be allowed to drift anymore. It called for earnest initiatives to reach out to the people," Farooq noted. Earlier in the week, Abdullah came out in support of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, who had tweeted expressing anguish over the "appalling and worrisome" situation in the state. He reacted to Afridi's tweet saying, "Everybody has condemned the killings in Kashmir. Every nation is condemning the killing, the killing must stop." (ANI)