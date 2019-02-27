IT raids 7 locations of organisation head linked with anti-national activities

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at seven premises of the head of a prominent organisation allegedly indulging in anti-national activities along with his associates.

The sensitive search operations were conducted in Jammu-Kashmir and Delhi.

According to a statement issued by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) spokesperson Surabhi Ahluwalia, “The search action has yielded credible evidence of large scale undisclosed financial transactions carried out in the business of quarrying, hotels etc.”

During the search, clinching evidence was also unearthed of huge unaccounted expenditure having been incurred in cash on the reconstruction and remodelling of the residential premises presently being used by the tax evader’s family. “Despite carrying out large scale financial transactions, neither the main protagonist nor any member of his family has ever filed any income tax return. The evidence found in search action is robust enough to show a deliberate and willful attempt to evade tax,” read the statement by the IT department. The IT department has also seized three hard discs and is expecting that the analysis of the information contained in the discs may yield even more substantial evidence against the tax evader and his associates. “This action is part of a concerted drive to trace illegal sources of funding that have financed the separatist elements and their activities in the Valley,” said the IT department. Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations in south Kashmir in connection with the Pulwama terror attack case and in a case related to terror funding of separatists. (ANI)