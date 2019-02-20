IT raids at Bhopal road contractor's properties continue for second day

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday continued raids for the second day at four locations, including house and office, of a road contractor Nilay Jain, in Bhopal's Arera Colony.

According to IT sources, the sleuths seized Rs 1 crore in cash from his house, Rs 70 Lakh from bank locker and jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh (approximately) after raiding the properties of the road contractor on Tuesday in Bhopal.

The IT sleuths made the recovery after raiding four locations of Jain.

According to reports, the contractor had been associated with several important road projects of the Madhya Pradesh government in the past. (ANI)