IT raids at properties of BJP leader Anil Goyal

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has conducted raids at various properties of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Goyal in Dehradun, Yamunanagar, Roorkee and Delhi.

In total, 13 places have been raided on charges of suppression of sales, unaccounted receipts, LTCG in penny stocks and unaccounted investments.

In Dehradun, raids were conducted at Kwality Hardware, Alexia Panels, Punjab Plywood Ind, Umang Sarees and Quantum University.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)