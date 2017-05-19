IT start up in Guwahati generates jobs for unemployed in north east

[India], May 19 (ANI): With the launch of its flagship initiative 'Startup India', the central government is trying to create an atmosphere for encouraging entrepreneurship among the youth.

'Tech Variable', a start-up launched by a group of young and efficient youth in Guwahati, and is bringing young engineers from across the northeast under one roof to brainstorm on technologies and innovative ideas.

The start-up ecosystem has taken the country by storm and the north east region also does not lag behind.

"I am an NIIT graduate and my co founders are from TCS Mumbai, Delhi respectively. So, four of us actually got together and thought about starting a service-based company in the Northeast because we found there is a niche market for it," said Tech Variable's Chief Operating Officer Ratnadeep Bhattacharjee to ANI.

There was a batch of 30-35 students, who had done training and internship from our company so few of them got recruited and few them are still going for research based work.

"My journey in TCS was quite overwhelming; I had a very good learning experience and I learnt a lot about corporate culture but life in a start up is completely hectic you have to work a lot and constantly brainstorm about products and services," said Tech Variable CEO Nilutpal Boruah.

'Tech Variable' is providing various courses, including core java for beginners, advanced java, cloud computing to name a few.

It acts as a platform for the engineering students of various reputed colleges of the region to pursue their internship and get trained under the noble guidance of the seniors. Recruitment process is also held for the job seekers.

This would in turn enhance their creativity and help build up their career in the field of technology.

"Whatever we learn in engineering it is not that easy to get a job but again in Tech Variable it is totally different, here I got to know the industry trends. So it helped me a lot," said a trainee.

It is noteworthy that a team named Techno Forensic, comprising of few trainees of Techno Variable from NIITS, Mirza in Guwahati under the leadership of Utpal Sarmah made the entire region as well as the nation proud by winning the 'Smart India Hackathon' contest held recently in New Delhi.

A 36-hour non-stop digital product development competition, Smart India Hackathon, was an initiative of the Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Team Techno Forensic was able to design and develop solution against the problem statement given by the department of chemicals and petrochemicals within 36 hours.

Such a step by the young entrepreneurs will boost up the efficiency of the upcoming techno freaks and promote effective resource mobilization of capital in the region as well as the nation as whole. (ANI)