IT summons Misa Bharti: BJP says simply doing its duty

[India], May 25 (ANI): Trashing allegations of 'vendetta politics' by the Centre in having I-T raids for probe into Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's alleged benami properties and summoning his daughter Misa Bharti, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was simply doing its work and fulfilling the promises made to the people to fight against corruption.

BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav told ANI the government was against black money and corruption and was continuously fighting against it.

"Our government is simply doing its work and fulfilling the promises made to the people to fight corruption. The political leaders should not do such kind of politics. The perpetrators will not be able to escape. Even the people are welcoming this move of enquiry against the culprits," he added. Yesterday, the Income Tax Department issued summons to Bharti and her husband, in connection with its probe into a Rs. 1,000-crore alleged benami land deals and a tax evasion case. The development followed the arrest of chartered acountant Rajesh Kumar Agrawal by the Enforcement Directorate on May 22. Agrawal is alleged to have aided in llegal transactions involving Lalu's kin. The RJD chief, however, sought to put up a brave face after the raids, saying he was "not scared at all" and will continue to fight against "fascist forces". (ANI)