It was a daunting task: Wing commanders on dousing Katra's forest fire

[India], May 24 (ANI): A day after the Indian Air Force doused a forest fire in Trikuta Hills of Katra district, Wing Commander Vikram Singh said it was a 'daunting' task to fly with Bambi buckets carrying 2500-3000 litres of water.

"We have been able to control the fire. It was a daunting task, more so when we are flying with Bambi buckets that carry 2500-3000 litres of water. At present we are on standby," said Singh.

Another Wing Commander, Rahul Sharma informed of all areas being cleared apart from harmless patches of fire in some areas.

"All populated areas are clear of fire but there are small patches of fire, which are not a threat to the population. We are always prepared for such roles and to launch operations at short notice," said Sharma. Indian Air Force helicopters doused a forest fire that broke out in Trikuta Hills of Katra district yesterday, using under-slung Bambi buckets, following which the new battery car track for Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was suspended. Fire tenders were trying to contain the fire and two Mi-17s were put on standby for help in the case of fire going unruly. Also, a light utility helicopter of Indian Air Force was sent to the recce in Trikuta Hills, according to the Indian Air Force. (ANI)