It was a gathering of 'rank opportunistic elements', says BJP on Mahagathbandhan rally

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): The BJP on Saturday described the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) rally in Kolkata as an assembly of "rank opportunist elements" where all opposition leaders have proved that their sole objective is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have no agenda for the country and its future.

"Those who could not see eye-to-eye have today come together. From their speeches, it was evident that their only agenda is to remove (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, which means they have no alternative agenda for India and no future road-map for the development of India," Union Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI.

"Someone said in a very funny manner that our leader will be elected by the people of India, you have to name your leader to be elected by the people of India. Rahul Gandhi has PM ambitions, Mayawati has PM ambitions, Mamata Ji has PM ambitions and some regional players too," Prasad added. He further stated that India of 2019 is not the India of the 1990s, "where the longevity of the Prime Minister ranged from 40 days to 11 months," citing the terms of former Prime Ministers Chandra Shekhar, HD Deve Gowda, VP Singh and IK Gujral. "Today, India is a country of hope, aspiration, development, and therefore wants a stable, effective government. Today's India is a globally recognised, respected country, today's India is the fastest growing economy in the world," Prasad said. He said that the country would not want to go back to the times of unstable governments and conflict of interest among parties. "They are scared because Modi ji is trying to make India transparent and honest. The second objective of this Mahagathbandhan is to save those who are facing tough action against corruption. Nothing is going to happen, India's march will continue," Prasad said. He also emphasised that the country needs a "mazboot (strong) government, not a majboor (helpless) government". (ANI)