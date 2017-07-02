It was an honour to work with President Mukherjee: PM Modi

[India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while launching a book about President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan, said that it was his privilege to work with the latter.

While releasing the book 'President Pranab Mukherjee - A statesman,' Prime Minister Modi said, "It is my privilege that I got to work with the Honourable President."

Getting emotional during his speech, the Prime Minister added, "The Presidency is much more than protocol. Through the photographs in the book, we see the human side of our President and we feel proud."

He also took the occasion to laud the efforts of photographer Varun Joshi towards the making of the coffee table book. President Mukherjee's term expires on July 12. The polls for the post are slated for July 17. (ANI)