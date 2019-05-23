It was my failure to give direction that led to Cong' defeat in Goa : State Cong President Girish Chodankar

[India], May 23 (ANI): Taking responsibility of the Congress defeat in Goa, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said that "it is his failure to give direction" that led to the Congress defeat.

"I congratulate all winners and thank people of Goa and accept the mandate given by them. We won 1 Lok Sabha seat i.e. South Goa and 1 by-poll seat. I have lost my election in North Goa and we have lost key assembly by-elections. It was my failure to give direction to party workers that led to our defeat," said Chodankar.

While North Goa BJP candidate and sitting MP Sripad Naik is leading over Girish Chodankar, BJP's South Goa candidate and sitting MP Narendra Sawaikar conceded defeat against Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha. Goa voted in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections on April 23. There are two seats, North Goa and South Goa, with major parties being BJP, Congress and AAP. (ANI)