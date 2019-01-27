It was my parents dream: Harika Dronavalli on receiving Padma Shri

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Harika Dronavalli, who has been honoured with Padma Shri, says it was her parents dream since she was a child to see her win the award.

The chess player asserted, “This was my parents dream since my childhood. It is a big day for me and my parents and in-laws. I would like to thank the Government of India and everyone who supported me.”

In 2007, she was given the Arjuna Award by the government of India. In a video which she has sent from Spain revealed that Dronavalli had applied for the award in 2016 but did not get it at that year.

She said, “I am very delighted and happy to win Padma Shri award. It is not only a milestone in career but a very satisfying and emotional moment for me and my parents. 2016 was the first time when I applied for it and my name was not in that list. I was extremely upset and promised myself that I will do all that I can to get it.” Her father Dronavalli Ramesh, told ANI, “I am very proud of her. She has done a lot of hard work to reach this stage. We expected this award two years ago but it is now that she has received it.” (ANI)